Kelsea Ballerini takes legal action against fan for releasing unfinished music; files for restraining order

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published | Updated
Kelsea Ballerini is taking legal action after an alleged hacker — and former super fan — illegally released her unfinished music. 

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Penthouse" singer filed for a temporary restraining order against Bo Ewing, who Ballerini claims, "without authority or approval, surreptitiously gained access to, copied and disseminated still-in-production, unreleased masters and demos" of her music. 

"Defendant has already circulated the recordings to numerous third parties," the documents state. "These songs are not finished and no Plaintiff has given permission for their distribution or dissemination at this time."

Kelsea Ballerini at New York Fashion Week

Kelsea Ballerini has accused former fan Bo Ewing of releasing her unfinished music.  (Getty Images)

Ewing is "a former member of Ms. Ballerini’s fan club," the documents state, and "a supporter of her career in the past" who "has since become disenfranchised with Ms. Ballerini."

"[Ewing] has a history of hacking other famous musician’s accounts and obtaining works and information improperly," the documents state.

Ballerini, Black River Entertainment and producer Alysa Vanderheym secured an injunction to prevent "continued, irreparable harm" from any further unauthorized release of the unfinished recordings.

"Protection of an artist’s music is of the upmost importance," a spokesperson for Ballerinin said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Artists spend countless hours perfecting their craft and telling their stories through their music. Stealing and sharing unfinished music is illegal and harms the integrity of the creative process."

Kelsea Ballerini with an updo and a yellow dress on the Grammy red carpet

Kelsea Ballerini has filed a temporary restraining order against Ewing. (Michael Buckner/Variety)

Ballerini is not the only artist who has recently been the victim of a music leak. 

Hours before Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was set to be released, reports of a leak circulated online.

Fans of the 14-time Grammy Award winner took to social media to share their disdain for anyone actively listening to alleged leaked tracks. 

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album on April 19.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Definitely NOT listening to the leaks," one user wrote to X. "Disappointed in anyone who would purposely take away from an artist who works so hard, and plans things for her fans to make it special. As someone experiencing this for the first time, and I know A LOT of other newbies…why try and ruin this for them too??" 

"If you listened to the leaks you’re not a real swiftie and don’t respect taylor," another person suggested. "F-- you if you're spreading or listening to leaks and an even bigger F--- YOU if you claim to be a swiftie while doing so," a fan page for Swifts' Eras Tour commented.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Caroline Thayer contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

