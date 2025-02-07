Kelsea Ballerini forced to cut New York concert short due to illness

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was forced to end her concert early after performing only a few songs.

The "Miss Me More" singer took to social media to explain to her fans that she had to abruptly stop her concert in Buffalo, New York, due to an illness.

"Buffalo, I am so, so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight," Ballerini said on Instagram.

"I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. And I am so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-a-- show."

Ballerini, 31, sounded under the weather as she addressed her fans wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt.

The "Cowboys Cry Too" crooner announced that she had rescheduled her shows in Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

"I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will pull out every stop for you… I will make it so worth it."

"I’m going to go rest now, and get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour… I hope you understand… thank you for the grace to be human and I love you," she concluded.

The 5-time Grammy nominee’s video comes after a crew member stopped her New York performance to share the news with Ballerini’s fans.

"This is a conversation I did not want to have tonight," the crew member announced.

"She just can’t finish, she is too sick, and we’ve given everything, we’ve tried to do it… we unfortunately cannot finish the show tonight."

Before Ballerini ended her New York performance, she shared on her Instagam Story that she was "feeling better" from a previous illness.

"Got some good rest (Wow I forgot how much I love sleep) and the meds are doing their job and I can’t wait to perform for you tonight. My voice is a little raspy but we’re gonna lean in… no way I’m letting you down."

The two-time CMA winner thanked a "sweet fan" on her social media who made her a pillow with Ballerini's dog Dibs face on it, as she cozied up with her gift. Her dog passed away earlier this year.

"I can’t even tell you how much I needed this and what it means."

Ballerini postponed several performances to future dates in April.