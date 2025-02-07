Expand / Collapse search
Kelsea Ballerini forced to cut New York concert short due to illness

The 'Cowboys Cry Too' singer is currently in the middle of her 'Kelsea Ballerini Live Tour'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes Video

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini wore a sparkly silver dress at the CMA Awards, while Stokes wore a black suit.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was forced to end her concert early after performing only a few songs.

The "Miss Me More" singer took to social media to explain to her fans that she had to abruptly stop her concert in Buffalo, New York, due to an illness. 

"Buffalo, I am so, so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight," Ballerini said on Instagram. 

KELSEA BALLERINI QUESTIONED MUSIC CAREER AFTER WATCHING HOMETOWN FRIENDS LIVING IN KNOXVILLE

kelsea ballerini instagram

Kelsea Ballerini abruptly ended her concert in Buffalo, New York. The singer later explained in a video she was "sicker" than expected. (Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram)

"I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. And I am so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-a-- show."

Ballerini, 31, sounded under the weather as she addressed her fans wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt. 

"I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight."

— Kelsea Ballerini

The "Cowboys Cry Too" crooner announced that she had rescheduled her shows in Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Toronto. 

kelsea ballerini holding microphone

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer told fans that she rescheduled her shows in Buffalo, New York, Pittsburgh and Toronto. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

"I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will pull out every stop for you… I will make it so worth it."

GRAMMYS FASHION: TAYLOR SWIFT, SABRINA CARPENTER, KELSEA BALLERINI TURN HEADS ON RED CARPET

"I’m going to go rest now, and get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour… I hope you understand… thank you for the grace to be human and I love you," she concluded.

The 5-time Grammy nominee’s video comes after a crew member stopped her New York performance to share the news with Ballerini’s fans. 

Kelsea Ballerini in red lacy dress

Kelsea Ballerini apologized to her fans and promised to make it up to them. (Getty Images)

"This is a conversation I did not want to have tonight," the crew member announced. 

"She just can’t finish, she is too sick, and we’ve given everything, we’ve tried to do it… we unfortunately cannot finish the show tonight."

Before Ballerini ended her New York performance, she shared on her Instagam Story that she was "feeling better" from a previous illness.

Kelsea Ballerini ACM awards

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 ACM Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Got some good rest (Wow I forgot how much I love sleep) and the meds are doing their job and I can’t wait to perform for you tonight. My voice is a little raspy but we’re gonna lean in… no way I’m letting you down."

Kelsea Ballerini in a red patterned top singing into the microphone

Kelsea Ballerini postponed several performances to future dates in April. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

The two-time CMA winner thanked a "sweet fan" on her social media who made her a pillow with Ballerini's dog Dibs face on it, as she cozied up with her gift. Her dog passed away earlier this year.

"I can’t even tell you how much I needed this and what it means."

Ballerini postponed several performances to future dates in April. 

