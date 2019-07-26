Kelly Rowland stays grounded using the 3 'F's': 'Faith, family and being grateful for fans'

Kelly Rowland had been onstage since she was a teen and isn't slowing down in the near future.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winner released a new EP in May, "The Kelly Rowland Edition," is a judge on "The Voice: Australia" and raising her 4-year-old son Titan. Plus, she's known to jump onstage with her besties and former Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyonce and Michelle Williams, at Coachella and the Super Bowl.

But balancing a music career and family life is still challenging for the platinum-selling artist.

"I'm still learning [how to balance my life]," she told Fox News."Because even when I'm home for a long time and I'm enjoying it, I kinda feel like I'm home too much. And, of course, when I'm out touring or performing I'm also missing my son. I'm still figuring out the balance of it all."

Keeping Rowland grounded is her "faith, family, and being grateful for fans."

"I call it the three F's," she explained. "They have really just kept me grounded and kept me believing in times when I didn't understand myself."

After decades in the business, Rowland doesn't want any do-overs but "would definitely trust [her] gut a lot more" if she could give her younger self advice. "Because usually, we know how we feel about what makes us comfortable or uncomfortable. You just really have to be able to make an executive decision and roll with it and trust yourself."

One way the singer/songwriter stays focused on busy days is by eating right and "getting out and moving." She's partnered with Honey Nut Cheerios -- to support their initiative, Happy Hearts -- which encourage others "to adopt simple, fun behaviors that get them active."

She wants people to star "taking control of your life and your health." And Rowland speaks from a place of experience. She lost her mother to cardiac arrest and since then she "made a promise to myself to treat my body well and make different choices in terms of nutrition and exercise" such as pilates and yoga -- "I work out almost every day and I feel great."

Rowland wants to be able to keep up with Titan and possibly share the stage with him. "He does have the music bug in him," she revealed. "He loves music and performing and definitely has an opinion. He has a really awesome personality. I just love watching his personality unfold before my eyes and I'm like, 'How are you getting this big?'"