Beyonce credits faith for new 'Lion King' song: 'God is the art director'

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Beyonce earlier this week premiered her new music video "Spirit," from the soundtrack of the live-action version of "The Lion King" — and the Queen Bee explained it honors God and African culture.

In an interview with ABC, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter, who stars as Nala in the new film, called it "a love letter to Africa" with a "contemporary interpretation" of the 25-year-old Disney classic.

“The concept of the video is to show how God is the art director,” Beyonce told Robin Roberts during a Tuesday special called, "The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

At times "Spirit" sounds like a worship song, beginning with Swahili for "long live the King" and featuring lyrics like "go into that far off land and be one with the Great I Am."

She also sings, "Spirit, watch the heavens open. Yeah, spirit, can you hear it callin'? Yeah."

Fans were buzzing on social media, especially about the part where Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, is featured along with scenes cut in from the film, showing Simba step into a larger pawprint as Blue Ivy holds her mother's hand.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke