Beyoncé reveals new video detailing her weight loss journey ahead of Coachella

Beyoncé is sharing the secrets to how she stays in shape

Before her much-talked-about "Beychella" show in 2018, the singer and recent "Lion King" star went on a 44-day diet, consisting of organic, non-GMO, plant-based food.

In a new video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, titled "22 Days Nutrition," Beyoncé gave fans an inside look at how she pulled off the strict diet.

The video promotes the "22 Days Nutrition" program, which was founded by Beyoncé's longtime friend and personal trainer, Marco Borges.

In partnership with Borges, she plans to provide fans with information and recipes "that empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition."

Along with the diet information, the new video includes brief clips of Beyoncé practicing in rehearsals and working out in a gym, while also revealing her pre-Coachella weight, where she sat at 175 pounds.

The footage was filmed months after the singer gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Beyonce previously opened up about her struggles with her postpartum weight. In her documentary and concert film for Netflix, "Homecoming," she revealed further details of her weight loss journey following giving birth.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. What people don’t see is the sacrifice," Beyonce explained in the film.

She also discussed these struggles in a series of essays in Vogue last September, where she revealed her body was swollen from toxemia after delivering the babies via emergency cesarean section. The twins spent weeks in intensive care.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a-- off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be," she told the magazine.

Beyonce's latest project is "The Gift," a companion album of original songs promoting "The Lion King."