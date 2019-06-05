Gwen Stefani excited for 'The Voice' with her 'best friend' Blake Shelton following Adam Levine’s exit

While Gwen Stefani is sad to see Adam Levine leave “The Voice,” she’s excited to fill his chair so that she can spend time with her “best friend” and boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Two weeks ago, Levine announced that he’s exiting the hit reality singing competition after 16 seasons to focus on his music. Stefani will join the cast for the upcoming season alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Shelton.

Speaking on “The Talk” Tuesday, the “Cool” singer opened up about the major change the show will see without Levine.

“I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock,” she revealed. “And, Adam’s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, he texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him.”

As fans of “The Voice” know, Levine and Shelton have been locked in a years-long rivalry as the only two judges to appear on every season. Stefani revealed that she’ll miss their trash-talking banter most of all.

“To think that [Adam’s] not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt,” she said.

Fortunately, things won’t be all bad. After meeting on the show in 2015, Stefani and Shelton began dating shortly after their respective divorces from other people. The pair have been going strong ever since, with Shelton, 42, even developing a close relationship to the 49-year-old singer’s three sons.

“But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” Stefani concluded. “I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”

As People notes, Shelton was among the first to publicly comment on Levine’s exit from the show. He put aside their usually competitive banter in a tweet posted shortly after the Maroon 5 singer broke the news to the public.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet,” he tweeted. “Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

