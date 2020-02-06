Kelly Ripa does the Shakira Champeta challenge, impresses fans with her dance moves: 'Missed your calling'

Kelly Ripa is showing off some very impressive dance moves.

The 49-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself, along with two pals, participating in the Shakira Champeta challenge.

In the clip, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host -- rocking a black sports bra and matching sweatpants -- grooves to "The Water Dance" by Chris Porter featuring Pitbull alongside her friends.

"#wcw with my sisters in the @shakira Champeta challenge.3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack 😂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @elsamariecollins @theannakaiser," Ripa captioned the video.

Ripa's moves left many of her social media followers -- including her famous friends -- super impressed.

"Get it!!!" said "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba, along with several fire emojis.

"Missed your calling....your job is sitting. Please do a dance show," former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel wrote.

Meanwhile, Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, simply commented with three red heart emojis.

During Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress performed the popular dance, which hails from the star's native Colombia. Shakira even posted an instructional video on YouTube.

The performance has since inspired the Champeta Challenge on social media, according to Billboard.