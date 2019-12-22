Mark Consuelos rushes to son's aid during wrestling match gone wrong

Mark Consuelos proved to be a protective father.

The "Riverdale" star, 48, rushed to help his son during a wrestling match when an opponent ripped his headgear off.

TMZ posted a video of the match, which became heated very quickly, prompting Consuelos to step in to ensure that his 16-year-old on was safe after a referee did not make a call.

LADY GAGA REVEALS SHE CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST TIME SHE'S BATHED

Consuelos was escorted away from the mat and his son, Joaquin, lost the match.

Other audience members can be heard saying things like "What are they doing?" "no way, no way" and "What, are you crazy?"

Joaquin and his opponent can then be seen preparing for another match.

PRINCE ANDREW'S BREAK FROM ROYAL DUTIES TAKES 'PRESSURE' OFF PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE: BIOGRAPHER

Joaquin is the youngest of Consuelos' children, who he shares with actress and television host Kelly Ripa.

The two are also parents to Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18.

Ripa, 49, recently shared the family's Christmas card on Instagram, featuring several photos of the actress frantically attempting to fit into family photos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)," read the caption."