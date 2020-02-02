Celebs react to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show

Following the star-studded Super Bowl LIV halftime show, celebrities are showing their support for headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The two were joined by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme in a celebration of Latino culture.

Singer Pink was particularly excited, writing on Twitter: "Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes," followed by a string of emojis.

Kim Kardashian shared support for Lopez, 50, a personal friend of hers.

"OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful!" tweeted the reality star.

Kardashian, 39, also tweeted about Shakira, saying, "OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful!"

".@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!" Lady Gaga tweeted. "What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women."

"WOOWW!! What a show!!" said Donnatella Versace on Instagram, sharing a video of the two performers. "Two incredibly talented women on stage tonight... Bravissime Shakira and Jennifer!! So exciting!"

Rapper Ja Rule also tweeted support for the performance.

"My sis @JLo KILLING HALFTIME!!! Dope..." he wrote.

"JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!!" said Padma Lakshmi on Twitter, accompanied by a gif of herself nodding.

Ryan Seacrest tweeted several times about the halftime show, praising the choreography, the music and Emme's appearance.

"Ok ok ok!!!" tweeted Khloe Kardashian. "Jenny from the block!!!!!"

"ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!!" said Lopez's "American Idol" co-star Keith Urban. "STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!!"

