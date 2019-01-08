Kelly Ripa reveals her intense workout routine, says her body 'looks like Peter Pan no matter what' she does

Kelly Ripa is all about body positivity.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host, 48, recently opened up about her intense fitness routine — working out nearly every day — explaining that she does it to stay healthy.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is," Ripa told The Cut in a new interview published on Tuesday.

“And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she continued, noting "I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman.”

The TV personality went on to explain her workout schedule, which includes taking cardio-based danced classes called AKT at least four to five times per week for two hours, as well as spinning at SoulCyle on the weekend.

“In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous," Ripa added.

Aside from working out on the weekends, Ripa enjoys spending as much time as possible with husband Mark Consuelos — when he's not filming his show "Riverdale" in Vancouver — and their three kids.

"If he is, I tend to stay in bed longer," Ripa shared. "I make a nice big breakfast. We have stuff we don’t normally eat — pancakes, bagels, that kind of stuff. If Mark isn’t home, I tend to go to exercise class in the morning before the kids get up and then spend the day trying to declutter. Or I'm reading and hanging out with my friends."