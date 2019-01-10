Jillian Michaels slams the keto diet: 'Bad plan for a million reasons'

Don’t ask Jillian Michaels to participate in the keto diet.

The fitness trainer slammed the ketogenic diet, which has a growing trend after celebrities such as Jenna Jameson and Halle Berry spoke out in support of the lifestyle. The diet requires people to be on a very low-carb and high-fat eating plan that Michaels said is an overall bad move.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea,” the 44-year-old trainer said in a Women’s Health video.

MODEL REVEALS SHE USED TO SUBSIST ON CIGARETTES, BLACK COFFEE, COCAINE TO MAINTAIN THIN FIGURE

“‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein! Ding, ding ding!’” she said imitating a keto diet supporter. “No! Bad plan. For a million reasons.”

Michaels said the diet doesn’t give the body the important nutrients it needs to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macro nutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves,” Michaels explained. “Those macro nutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Michaels said a “balanced diet is key” to weight loss and staying healthy.

“You don’t eat processed sugar, you don’t eat processed grains, and to make a very long story short: avoid the keto diet,” she said. “Common sense. Balanced diet is key.”

Michaels said eating more vegetables is always a good choice, but that carbs are “not actually the devil.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The key is: whole grain, go organic whenever possible so you’re not getting pesticides and all the processed crap,” she said.

The keto diet was initially designed to help people who suffer from seizure disorders but has become trendy weight loss diet in recent years, Women's Health reported. The diet causes people to go into ketosis, which encourages the body to burn fat due to the lack of carbs being eaten.