Jenna Jameson 'calls bulls--t' on keto diet critics: ‘Only pushing my way of thinking’ and ‘healthy lifestyle’

Jenna Jameson is sharing her thoughts on the keto diet feud.

On Wednesday, the former adult film star — who has been a strict adherent of the ketogenic diet, losing more than 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Batel, in 2017 — went on Instagram to share her tips for the low-calorie, high-fat eating plan.

"Let’s talk intuition. I have found that people get scared into overthinking keto," Jameson, 44, began. "That if they intake too much protein, or don’t have the correct macros they will fail. I call bulls--t."

She continued: "Trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders."

Jameson concluded her social post — which featured a side-by-side photo of herself with her baby girl — by noting that she is "not pushing a product."

"I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle. I love you."

Last week, fitness trainer Jillian Michaels slammed the diet — which has seen a growing trend after celebrities like Jameson and Halle Berry spoke out in support of the lifestyle.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” Michaels, 44, said in a Women’s Health video published on January 9.

“‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein! Ding, ding ding!’” she added imitating a keto diet supporter. “No! Bad plan. For a million reasons.”

Following Michaels' comments, well-known fans of the diet, including Al Roker and Andy Cohen, quickly fired back.

