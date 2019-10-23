Kelly Ripa faces backlash for saying son lives in 'extreme poverty' after moving out

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' eldest son, Michael, moved out of the family home to attend college and he's now facing the challenges of living on his own.

The 49-year-old daytime host joked that the 22-year-old was experiencing "poverty" for the first time in his life — but the comments weren't well received on social media.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor,” Ripa said Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!." “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS 'CRYING' OVER DAUGHTER STARTING COLLEGE

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and pays his own rent and bills without the help of his well-off parents.

Ripa said his budget is so tight that he looks forward to the $20 dollars his grandparents send him for Halloween. "For years, my kids sort of ignored the $20," Ripa said. "But now that [Michael's] living on his own, he's called, like, three times. 'Has the Halloween envelope arrived?'"

"He's experiencing being an adult," Ripa added.

KELLY RIPA IS 'REGRETFUL' SHE AND MARK CONSUELOS DID NOT HAVE A 4TH KID

Meanwhile, Ripa rakes in about $20 million per year for “Live With Kelly and Ryan," according to Forbes, and the family live in a multimillion dollar townhouse on the Upper East Side of New York City. So, people were confused by her comments.

A user called the Emmy winner "out of touch."

Another told her to "stop talking about things you have no clue about."

"The fact that she can speak glowingly about it definitely signals her son isn’t actually in 'extreme poverty.' She so out of touch smh," responded a user.

Someone else felt a rolling eye gif was enough.

Michael is currently a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Conseulos' are also parents to 18-year-old Lola, who also just started attending NYU, and younger son Joaquin.