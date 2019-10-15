Kelly Ripa on throwback Mark Consuelos post: 'Babies in black and white'

The romantic flame between Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is definitely alive and evergrowing!

TV personality Kelly Ripa has recently posted a swoon-worthy black and white throwback photo of her and her actor husband of 23 years, Mark Consuelos, grinning cheek to cheek.

"Babies in black and white #magic #mcm," Ripa captioned the sweet photo.

Fans took a liking to her photo, sharing comments about how cute they are and how they remember their characters on "All My Children."

"How I remember you both then! Always great chemistry," a user commented.

"I have watched you since [All My Children]. It’s been such a joy to watch you just continue to blossom and find your joy. You are an inspiration," another person wrote.

Ripa often posts photos of her hubby on Instagram, either in throwback photos or just to show off how handsome her man is.

"#Tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon #babyface #daddy," Ripa wrote about the throwback photo of young Consuelos.

"#10yearchallenge closer now," she captioned the photo, referring to the 10 year difference in the photographs.

Consuelos also has a tendency to show off his gorgeous wife on social media, often posting photographs of her with sweet and humorous captions.

"Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born.. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t , I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now," the actor wrote about his wife in honor of her birthday last week. "Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."

Ripa, 49, and Consuelos, 48 met on the set of ABC soap "All My Children" where their characters, Hayley and Mateo, were love interests.

A few months later, after a romantic stroll in the park, pizza and wine, Consuelos proposed to his TV and real-life girlfriend. The two got hitched in Las Vegas the next day on May 1, 1996.

The power couple now share three children: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

This past September, Ripa, co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with Ryan Seacrest , opened up about how her husband's good looks and built physique is an "outrage."

“I would need a plastic surgeon [to get that] shredded and glistening [look]," the star joked.

“Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” the TV personality said. “He’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ That’s a bunch of B.S. It’s nonsense."

The duo celebrated their 23rd anniversary together back in May.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.