Kelly Ripa jokes Mark Consuelos body pillow is missing the ‘best part'

After being gifted a life-sized pillow of her husband Mark Consuelos, television host Kelly Ripa joked that it's missing the "best part."

A fan gave Ripa the pillow during the Thursday taping of her show "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"I have the real thing at home," Ripa told Seacrest during Thursday's episode.

“He is in the dressing room, yeah," Ripa said of her pillow. "I didn’t need the pillow. When you have the real thing, who needs [it]? Because the pillow is just the top half of him."

"The lower half is missing, and that’s my favorite half," she admitted of her hubby.

Ripa and Consuelos, 48, have been married for 23 years after meeting on the set of "All My Children."

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1996.

The power couple has three children: Michael, 22; Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

