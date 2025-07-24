Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on father Ozzy Osbourne's death at 76 with emotional tribute

The Prince of Darkness, who died at 76, was also remembered as a beloved 'Papa' to his grandchildren

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's tumultuous relationship, unconventional family life Video

Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's tumultuous relationship, unconventional family life

Fox Nation revisits how Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne raised their children in the public eye amid their personal struggles in the four-part series, ‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.’

Kelly Osbourne broke her silence Thursday on her dad Ozzy Osbourne's death.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad," Kelly wrote in an Instagram story. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, also paid tribute on Instagram to the Black Sabbath singer, who died July 22. He was 76.

ROCK LEGEND OZZY OSBOURNE SPENT FINAL DAYS WITH FAMILY IN ENGLAND HOME: REPORT

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the Grammys

Kelly is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Stelly, 38, shared a handful of heartwarming images of the late musician with his grandkids, and wrote, "The world got Ozzy. We got Papa."

She added,  "One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

SHARON AND OZZY OSBOURNE: INSIDE THEIR EPIC LOVE STORY AND WHAT'S NEXT FOR HER

Stelly added the post to her Instagram stories, and wrote "Love you, Papa," with his "See You on the Other Side" playing in the background.

Kelly Osbourne Instagram post

Kelly Osbourne wrote that she lost her "best friend." (Kelly Osbourne/Instagram)

Ozzy had three children from his first marriage with ex Thelma Riley, and three children with wife Sharon Osbourne.

Son Jack previously told Fox News Digital that Sharon would willingly help with diaper duty, but Ozzy wasn't so interested. 

OZZY OSBOURNE DEAD AT 76

"My dad is like, ‘Hell, no. Like, no,'" he said. "Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not that's not what dads do."

Jack Osbourne smiles with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Lisa have one daughter together. (Amanda Edwards)

"It's funny if my kids are at the house and like they all want to get into bed and watch TV with my mom, my dad is like, ‘Nope.’ And he like, gets out of the bed and like, goes. He's like, 'No, I'm not doing that,'" Jack said.

WATCH FOX NATION'S ‘SHARON OSBOURNE: TO HELL AND BACK’

He continued, "I'm like, ‘Why?’ He's like, 'I don't want them going to school being like, 'I was in bed with my grandpa.' He's like, ‘No, not dealing with it.’ And I'm like, ‘OK.’ I'm like, 'Fine, that's your boundary. That's your boundary.' "

The Prince of Darkness was at "peace" before his death, and was "surrounded by family" before he passed, according to People magazine.

"[Sharon’s] deepest hope was fulfilled, and this is her focus now," a source told the outlet. 

Jack Osbourne in a ski jacket for 'Special Forces' and black cap split Ozzy Osbourne sticking out his tongue at a table with his granddaughter also sticking out her tongue on his lap

Jack Osbourne shared how his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne help take care of his four daughters, admitting there are things they won't do. (FOX/Getty Images/Jack Osbourne Instagram)

"Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace," the source added.

Two weeks before his death, Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath to perform at a star-studded farewell show in England, an appropriately dark and electric send-off for one of rock's greatest legends.

During his final show on July 5 at Villa Park, Osbourne expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support as the band, including Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward, performed together for the first time in 20 years.

Ozzy's sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, recalled the last time they saw their brother was before his final concert.

"He was frail, but it still came as a shock," Powell told The Mirror about her brother's death. She wasn't aware of the "details of his death," but was very "thankful he died in England."

Ozzy Osbourne seen on screen at Black Sabbath farewell show

Ozzy performed with Black Sabbath for one final concert on July 5. (REUTERS/Sachin Ravikumar)

She noted that her last conversation with her brother was ahead of his Black Sabbath farewell performance. "I got a text from him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium," Powell said. "He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform."

Powell added, "It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, but he was still our John, still cracking the jokes."

After his death, the Osbournes released a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

