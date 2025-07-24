Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on father Ozzy Osbourne's death at 76 with emotional tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne broke her silence Thursday on her dad Ozzy Osbourne's death.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad," Kelly wrote in an Instagram story. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, also paid tribute on Instagram to the Black Sabbath singer, who died July 22. He was 76.

Stelly, 38, shared a handful of heartwarming images of the late musician with his grandkids, and wrote, "The world got Ozzy. We got Papa."

She added, "One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

Stelly added the post to her Instagram stories, and wrote "Love you, Papa," with his "See You on the Other Side" playing in the background.

Ozzy had three children from his first marriage with ex Thelma Riley, and three children with wife Sharon Osbourne.

Son Jack previously told Fox News Digital that Sharon would willingly help with diaper duty, but Ozzy wasn't so interested.

"My dad is like, ‘Hell, no. Like, no,'" he said. "Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not that's not what dads do."

"It's funny if my kids are at the house and like they all want to get into bed and watch TV with my mom, my dad is like, ‘Nope.’ And he like, gets out of the bed and like, goes. He's like, 'No, I'm not doing that,'" Jack said.

He continued, "I'm like, ‘Why?’ He's like, 'I don't want them going to school being like, 'I was in bed with my grandpa.' He's like, ‘No, not dealing with it.’ And I'm like, ‘OK.’ I'm like, 'Fine, that's your boundary. That's your boundary.' "

The Prince of Darkness was at "peace" before his death, and was "surrounded by family" before he passed, according to People magazine .

"[Sharon’s] deepest hope was fulfilled, and this is her focus now," a source told the outlet.

"Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace," the source added.

Two weeks before his death, Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath to perform at a star-studded farewell show in England, an appropriately dark and electric send-off for one of rock's greatest legends.

During his final show on July 5 at Villa Park , Osbourne expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support as the band, including Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward, performed together for the first time in 20 years.

Ozzy's sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, recalled the last time they saw their brother was before his final concert.

"He was frail, but it still came as a shock," Powell told The Mirror about her brother's death. She wasn't aware of the "details of his death," but was very "thankful he died in England."

She noted that her last conversation with her brother was ahead of his Black Sabbath farewell performance. "I got a text from him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium," Powell said. "He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform."

Powell added, "It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, but he was still our John, still cracking the jokes."

After his death, the Osbournes released a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."