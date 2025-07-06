Ozzy Osbourne performs final concert with Black Sabbath bandmates and more legendary artists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne has officially bid farewell to the stage.

On Saturday, Osbourne, 76, performed his final show with his Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, at his "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham, England.

The 10-hour show, hosted by Jason Momoa, featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

At one point during the show, which was livestreamed in the U.K., legendary drummers including Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Blink-182’s Travis Barker battled with their drumsticks while playing a cover of Sabbath’s "Symptom of the Universe."

OZZY OSBOURNE REUNITING WITH BLACK SABBATH FOR FINAL SHOW

Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Billy Idol, Jonathan Davis, and more recorded inspiring messages to Osbourne and the band, thanking them for the years of inspiration.

For the closing set, according to a photo posted on X and various videos, the legendary rockstar was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits such as "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated the entire set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's so good to be on this stage... You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told the crowd, according to Planet Rock Radio. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the final performance on social media.

"Only Ozzy Osbourne could be in a chair, shaking from Parkinson’s, riddled with ADHD, and remain the consummate showman, remain dignified," one fan wrote on X.

In February 2023, Osbourne announced the cancellation of his tour dates due to ongoing medical issues and various health scares.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne said in a statement posted to his social media accounts at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The former Black Sabbath vocalist admitted his "singing voice is fine," but he remains physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement.

The heavy metal singer-songwriter has struggled with a number of physical ailments over the years. In 2003, he almost died in an ATV accident when his quad flipped onto him while he was riding around his London estate. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease within the same year.

On the Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks," with co-host Billy Morrison, Osbourne admitted he was having problems walking but remained positive.

OZZY OSBOURNE SPOTTED LOOKING FRAIL AS HE REVEALS WIFE SHARON OSBOURNE 'PULLS MY STRINGS'

"I go on about the way I can’t walk, and I can’t do this … but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive," he said.

Morrison added, "You have to take into account what you’ve done to yourself over the years."

Osbourne continued, "I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it.

"There’s so many friends and acquaintances that have gone."

Morrison said he’s seen an improvement in the past year for Osbourne, but the singer noted, "I have to balance myself" when he gets out of bed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, he expressed gratitude, saying, "I’m not dead, still actively doing things."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.