Kelly Clarkson's marriage hadn't 'been working for a while,' friends are 'shocked': reports

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock might have been a long time coming, but it appears some of those close to her had no idea, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, Fox News confirmed that Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43. Per court docs obtained by The Blast, the singer filed the papers earlier this week.

While the split might shock fans, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair made the decision to divorce "after realizing the relationship hasn’t been working for a while."

"Kelly and Brandon work together nonstop and that became a contention in their relationship," the insider said. "Brandon is the [executive producer] of her show, as well as her manager.

The source further alleged that "Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't."

The couple share two children, daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4.

Another source close to the production of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" said that the staff was "in the dark" when it came to the upcoming divorce.

"Everyone loves Brandon. He's an integral part of the show," said the second insider. "Everything is run by him and he's a hands-on, decision-maker, not just Kelly's husband/manager."

Similarly, sources told E! News that the "Stronger" singer's close friends and colleagues were "shocked" by the news of the divorce.

"It came out of nowhere," one source said. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

The same source added that people close to Clarkson "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."

A second insider said that Clarkson and Blackstock were "very loving toward one another" while on set and drove home together each night.

The outlet also reported that Clarkson's family home was recently listed for $10 million but has since been removed from the market.

Reps for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.