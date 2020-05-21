Daytime Emmys: Alex Trebek, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' among nominees

The Daytime Emmy nominations were revealed on Thursday, and both Kelly Clarkson and Alex Trebek secured nods.

The first season of Clarkson's eponymous talk show received nominations for both best entertainment talk show and host, while longtime "Jeopardy!" host Trebek received the nomination for best game show host. If he takes home the award in June, it'll be his second consecutive win in the category.

Meanwhile, "General Hospital" led the pack with 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Just behind the long-running ABC soap opera was "Days of Our Lives" with 22 nods, “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.

“Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in each of the six decades that it has been on the air.

Trebek, who has continued to host “Jeopardy!” as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show, and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys, airing June 26 on CBS, are skipping a theater ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be presented virtually.

According to Deadline, the upcoming ceremony is the first time the show will air on broadcast primetime since 2011. The daytime honors had been consigned to an online presentation in recent years as viewer interest dwindled.

Several stars have praised the idea of a virtual show during unprecedented times, with Trebek previously telling Fox News: “It’s an intelligent and very wise decision."

Awards in top categories will be presented in the telecast, with winners and “other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the network and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a joint announcement this week.

Winners in other categories will be announced on Twitter during the two-hour show, with more awards to be presented in a July ceremony, the academy said.

