Keith Urban is stressing the importance of staying true to yourself while sharing some regrets from his past in the music industry.

Appearing on SiriusXM's "Highway Mornings" show to promote his new music, Urban touched upon his earlier hit, "Somebody Like You," and its usage in an iconic 2003 romantic comedy.

"That's a great example of learning early on the price of — I wouldn't say selling out — but pretty darn close to it," he said of allowing his song to be featured in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.

"Cause we get asked to put that song in the movie, and then there was like, ‘By the way, you sing it kind of country-ish.’ And I'm like, ‘I just sing it the way I sing.’ And they're like, ‘Yeah, we just wonder if you could re-do the vocal.'"

"I was like, ‘Uh, okay. Well, it’s a big film. Okay, let's do that,'" he remembered thinking.

When he got into the recording studio, Urban says he realized he landed himself in a bit of a predicament. "There's all these executives from the film, talking in my headphones while I'm at the microphone doing this vocal, almost coaching me of how to sing this song."

The song plays during an endearing scene in the flick where ladies man Ben (McConaughey) teaches determined writer Andie (Hudson), how to ride a motorcycle.

"And I'm like, ‘Oh, I’ve made a deal with the devil here! There's no getting out of this,'" Urban explained of the situation.

"And they're like, ‘Kind of sing it more Bob Seger. Put a little more, little more growl in the voice if you could,'" he remembers of their suggestion to mimic the American singer. "And I'm just like, ‘Oh, what am I doing?’"

"We got through it, and I think the end result was not that great," Urban admitted. "But I was like, ‘Rule No. 1: Stay true to who you are.’"