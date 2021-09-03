Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman share humble roots of coming to America ‘with nothing’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to reflect on their lives together as they revisit the site where they became an engaged couple some 15 years ago.

"We got engaged right here in New York City," the country superstar, 53, said during his visit to the "Today" show plaza on Friday. "I proposed right down here on the Hudson."

Urban and Kidman, 54, met during an event in 2005 and Urban said he knew the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress would one day become his wife. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

"She's just the one, that was it," he said on Dax Shepard’s podcast, "Armchair Expert," last year. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed, but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, 'You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.'"

KEITH URBAN SAYS NICOLE KIDMAN WAS ‘THE ONE’ HE WAS ‘SEARCHING FOR MY WHOLE LIFE'

The "Speed of Now" performer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a throwback video of himself rocking a mullet while performing on what appeared to be a talent show.

While young Urban’s performance seemed off the charts for his age, a judge on the show all but dashed Urban’s hopes when he told Urban he didn’t have the chops to make it as a solo artist.

Seemingly unfazed by the negative feedback, Urban turned the moment into one of inspiration for his followers and captioned the video, "Sometimes... you just gotta prove 'em wrong."

NICOLE KIDMAN CELEBRATES 15TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO KEITH URBAN WITH PDA PHOTO

Meanwhile, Kidman also recently opened up about her life with Urban before the fame, telling Glamour UK in November her parents "had nothing" when they moved to the U.S. from Australia.

"I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing," Kidman told the publication for its digital cover issue. "When we moved to America, we had nothing."

"My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his Ph.D. as he came from a very poor family," she continued. "When he became a psychologist, he would offer his behavioral therapy for nothing if they didn't have any money, because he just wanted to help."

NICOLE KIDMAN PHOTOS AS LUCILLE BALL SPARK SOCIAL MEDIA CASTING DEBATE

Kidman praised her father as "one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver," adding that since her mother was a nurse, naturally her family "had that social conscience."

"I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig," she raved of Urban. "He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said of his family, "They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two grown children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.