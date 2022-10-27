Nicole Kidman wishes husband Keith Urban a happy birthday in loved-up photo

Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram Wednesday to celebrate her husband Keith Urban, who just turned 55.

The couple, who have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together, are known for their public displays of affection at Hollywood events and on social media.

Kidman did not hold back, sharing a photo of the two kissing to her Instagram, writing "Happy Birthday my love," adding four red hearts and then "4ever."

Kidman and Urban, both Australian, met in 2005. Kidman had previously been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children with over the course of their marriage.

Kidman and Urban are parents to Sunday Rose, 14 and Faith Margaret, 11.

In the past, Kidman has shown her adoration for her husband on his birthday, showering him with flowers and gifts. They both have been vocal on Instagram about lauding their spouse.

Several famous faces commented on the Academy Award winner's Instagram post for Urban, including actress Isla Fisher who wrote, "Happy Birthday Keith we love you," along with two red hearts.

Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday Keith!!!"

Kidman herself turned 55 this past summer. To commemorate the occasion, Urban posted a sweet photo of him kissing his wife's forehead to Instagram, with the simple caption "Happy birthday babygirl. xxxx."