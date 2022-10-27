Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Nicole Kidman wishes husband Keith Urban a happy birthday in loved-up photo

Kidman and Urban are both 55

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram Wednesday to celebrate her husband Keith Urban, who just turned 55.

The couple, who have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together, are known for their public displays of affection at Hollywood events and on social media.

Kidman did not hold back, sharing a photo of the two kissing to her Instagram, writing "Happy Birthday my love," adding four red hearts and then "4ever."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban consistently share tender moments in public and often post about their affection for one another on social media.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban consistently share tender moments in public and often post about their affection for one another on social media. (Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Kidman and Urban, both Australian, met in 2005. Kidman had previously been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children with over the course of their marriage.

Kidman and Urban are parents to Sunday Rose, 14 and Faith Margaret, 11.

Nicole Kidman married her second husband, Keith Urban, in 2006.

Nicole Kidman married her second husband, Keith Urban, in 2006. (VALERIE MACON / AFP)

In the past, Kidman has shown her adoration for her husband on his birthday, showering him with flowers and gifts. They both have been vocal on Instagram about lauding their spouse.

Several famous faces commented on the Academy Award winner's Instagram post for Urban, including actress Isla Fisher who wrote, "Happy Birthday Keith we love you," along with two red hearts. 

Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday Keith!!!"

Nicole Kidman wished her husband, musician Keith Urban a Happy 55th Birthday.

Nicole Kidman wished her husband, musician Keith Urban a Happy 55th Birthday. (Bertrand Rindoff Petroff)

Kidman herself turned 55 this past summer. To commemorate the occasion, Urban posted a sweet photo of him kissing his wife's forehead to Instagram, with the simple caption "Happy birthday babygirl. xxxx." 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

