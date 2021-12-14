Keanu Reeves reveals which of his iconic characters he'd rather live as: 'Lots of ways to go with that'

Keanu Reeves has made a big reveal.

Between the "Matrix" films, the "Bill & Ted" franchise and the "John Wick" trilogy, the 57-year-old actor has played a number of now-iconic characters that are beloved by fans – not to mention his turns in fan favorites like "Speed" and "Point Break."

He's now returning to the Matrix franchise with "The Matrix Resurrections," which sees his famed Neo team up with friends old and new after re-entering the plane once blocked by his prescription meds.

To promote the film, Reeves appears on Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" – the show's 100th episode – and reunites with his co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Ann Moss and Priyanka Chopra.

During their discussion, a fan called in to ask Reeves whether he's "rather be John Wick or Neo in real life."

"Lots of ways to go with that," Reeves responded. "Because we're here speaking about ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ [I'd choose Neo] and I don't think John Wick would mind, I think he'd understand, but I think to be able to be with [Moss'] Trinity and to have that life with them together and see what would happen."

The actor joked that his John Wick character would salute him for choosing to live as Neo.

"I think John would definitely give a salute to that," said Smith.

"He'd be like, ‘OK, man,’" Reeves shared.

Reeves' full conversation with Smith and his co-stars can be seen on Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

"The Matrix Resurrections" will hit theaters on Dec. 22, and will also debut on HBO Max on the same day. The flick will remain on the streamer for 30 days.