Priyanka Chopra continues to shut down Nick Jonas fan theories of split with latest Instagram ‘roast’

Just a day after dropping a thirsty comment underneath Nick Jonas’ Instagram workout post, Priyanka Chopra is doubling down on dispelling notions she and the boybander are wading treacherous waters in the marriage.

The "Quantico" actress, 39, took to social media again on Tuesday — this time to share a video clip of herself gracing the stage during Netflix’s "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

"I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," Chopra said front and center, eliciting applause from the audience and an air kiss from the singer.

"Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner," Chopra captioned the video post in which she jokes that the Jonas Brothers "clearly" never made it big in her home country of India.

"Perks of being a Jonas," she added in the caption.

Rumors of an imminent split swirled after Chopra removed her last names from her social media accounts.

On Monday, Chopra couldn’t help herself when she left an obvious comment on Jonas’ latest workout video post that saw the 29-year-old curling dumbbells while gazing at himself in the mirror.

"Damn! I just died in your arms…," the "Only Human" singer’s wife commented, adding a heart-eye emoji and a sweating emoji.

Chopra and Jonas began dating in 2018 and married in the same year.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali with one another, and Jonas shared their celebration on Instagram.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours," he captioned a brief video clip of him and his wife wearing traditional outfits. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Chopra shared a post of her own, putting her elaborate gown and colorful decorations in her shared home with Jonas.

"To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home," she gushed in the caption . "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."

