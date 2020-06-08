Keanu Reeves reveals why he returned to 'The Matrix' franchise: It 'resonated with me'

It wasn't difficult for Keanu Reeves to decide whether to return to "The Matrix" franchise.

After starring in the original "Matrix" trilogy alongside Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving, Reeves, 55, admitted that coming back for a fourth film was a bit of a no-brainer.

"[Screenwriter] Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves said to Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the original "Matrix" trilogy with her sister Lilly. The series includes 1999's "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" -- both released in 2003.

A fourth installment is currently slated for a May 2021 debut, though production was halted as a precaution during the outbreak of coronavirus, so the date may be subject to change.

Reeves continued gushing over Wachowski: "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Moss, 52, agreed that the script was a big draw to return.

"I never thought that it would happen," the actress admitted. "It was never on my radar at all."

Moss continued, saying that the script had "incredible depth," "integrity" and "artistry," so she felt it was like receiving "a gift."

Plot details about the upcoming "Matrix" movie are currently unknown, but Reeves and Moss will both be returning, and a slew of new stars have been added to the cast.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have all signed on for roles.