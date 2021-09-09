'The Matrix: Resurrections' trailer shows Keanu Reeves return as Neo for the first time in decades

Fans of the "Matrix" franchise got their first trailer for the highly anticipated fourth installment, appropriately titled "Matrix: Resurrections," on Thursday.

Warner Bros. previously teased the trailer’s release after first debuting footage from the highly anticipated movie at CinemaCon in August. The trailer sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the world created by the Wachowski sisters for the first time since the third movie premiered in 2003.

The trailer, which earned more than five million views in the first few hours following its release, teases the continued story of Thomas Anderson, better known as Neo. Both he and his former love, Trinity, appear to be back in The Matrix, a computer simulation controlled by machines designed to keep humanity at bay.

However, this time around they have no recollection of their past as freedom fighters against the machines. Although remnants are clearly still in Anderson’s head as he unpacks his dreams with a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. The action unfolds in the teaser showing stunning visuals and a dramatic, reality-bending return to the world of "The Matrix" all set to Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit."

WARNER BROS. ANNOUNCES 'MATRIX 4' STARRING KEANU REEVES, CARRIE-ANNE MOSS

Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix."

The film also offers a look at new cast members such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff. Other stars include Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Jada Pinkett Smith will also reprise her role from the franchise alongside Reeves and Moss.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Writer and director Lana Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the original "Matrix" trilogy with her sister Lilly. The series includes 1999's "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" -- both released in 2003. The "Matrix" franchise hasn’t seen another release since "The Matrix Trilogy" was updated for 4K viewing in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fourth installment was slated for a May 2021 debut, though production was halted as a precaution during the outbreak of coronavirus, so the date may be subject to change.