Keanu Reeves’ ‘Toy Story 4’ character, Duke Caboom, revealed in new trailer

Keanu Reeves showed off a glimpse of his action star prowess as “Canada’s greatest stuntman” in the latest trailer for “Toy Story 4".

Reeves, 54, is lending his voice talent to a new toy, stuntman Duke Caboom.

Duke made a brief appearance in the new trailer Tuesday, striking poses on his stunt bike as Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) approach the mustachioed toy to ask for his help in finding their lost friend, Forky — a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaner arms.

The Canadian actor previously told People his character uses his “daredevil” skills to help Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys find their missing friend.

“They use his skills as a motorcycle daredevil, but what they ask him to do confronts his fear of failure. So he has to kind of face his fear in order to help the greater good,” he told the outlet.

Tim Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear since the franchise’s first film in 1995, last year revealed the action star had “a great part” in the latest installment, though he couldn’t share details of the character at the time.

“Toy Story 4” – also featuring the voices of Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key – is slated to hit theaters June 21.

Reeves’ latest movie, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” was released Thursday. The hyper-violent action flick grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.