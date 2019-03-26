Keanu Reeves helps fellow flight passengers after emergency landing in California, social media shows

Keanu Reeves doesn’t have to be in a movie to be a hero.

The 54-year-old actor was on a United flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles on Saturday when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif., according to USA Today.

Reeves hardly missed a beat, allegedly taking the lead in figuring out the best way to complete the last 100 miles from Bakersfield to Los Angeles.

‘TECHNICAL ISSUE’ AFFECTING AIRLINE TRAVELERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTEDLY RESOLVED FOLLOWING WIDESPREAD COMPUTER OUTAGES

The “Matrix” star’s everyday heroics were captured on the Instagram story of Brian Rea, a freelance cartoonist who illustrates The New York Times’ “Modern Love” column, and recorded by other social media users who posted the video on Twitter.

Rea’s story showed a collection of images and videos of the trip, beginning with Reeves boarding the flight in San Francisco, followed by the announcement of the diversion to Bakersfield.

After announcements that they would complete their trip on a bus, Reeves could be seen discussing the logistics of the trip and waiting for their luggage with other passengers at the Bakersfield airport.

The next video clip showed the “John Wick” actor in a van with other passengers, reading facts about Burbank and playing country music from his phone.

NAKED PASSENGER CAUGHT WALKING ONTO TARMAC AT CHICAGO O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rea’s Instagram story ended with Reeves walking into a Carl’s Jr. captioned with: “It’s been a long day for all of us.”

Reeves also took pictures with several of his fellow passengers, which they posted on Twitter.

“This was my Saturday, guys. The plane almost crashed and Keanu Reeves was on it,” one Twitter user posted. In a second tweet, she included her picture with Reeves.

Another person wrote: “That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are.”

The flight had to be diverted to Bakersfield because of a “mechanical indication,” a SkyWest representative told USA Today. The flight reportedly landed “safely without incident.”

SkyWest operated the United Express flight that Rea and Reeves boarded Saturday.