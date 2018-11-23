Tim Allen reveals Keanu Reeves has mystery role in ‘Toy Story 4’

“Last Man Standing” lead Tim Allen revealed action film star Keanu Reeves will have a voice role in the upcoming film “Toy Story 4.”

Allen, 65, who has portrayed Buzz Lightyear in the popular franchise since its first film in 1995, told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that Reeves has actually “a great part” in the movie.

"Keanu Reeves has got a great part," Allen told Fallon. "Actually, a little inside story, even [Reeves] said – gentle, wonderful guy that he is – 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So, we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big."

Allen said he could not reveal much more but said the last scene of the upcoming film was emotional for him.

“[Tom] Hanks [who plays Woody in the films] said it best – of course, he always says stuff best – but the last scene of that movie, I couldn't even get through it and I thought there were pages after it,” Allen said.

"I read it and I had to turn around from looking at it in the studio, it was so emotional,” he continued.

Allen told Fallon that he and Hanks have become good friends since working together on the “Toy Story” franchise, but said Hanks normally gets recognized over him when they go out together.

Last week, Pixar released a 90-second teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4,” which featured several familiar toys and introduced the new character, Forky — a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaner arms. The film is slated to hit theaters in summer 2019.

