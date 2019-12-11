Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' and 'Matrix 4' to be released same day, Internet dubs it 'Keanu Reeves Day'

This year was a big one for Keanu Reeves, and it's beginning to look like 2021 will be, too -- or at least one weekend will be.

Warner Bros. has announced that "Matrix 4," starring the 55-year-old actor, will be released on May 21, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And, "John Wick: Chapter 4" from Lionsgate, which also stars Reeves, will debut on the same day.

REESE WITHERSPOON REVEALS SHE ALMOST LOST 'LEGALLY BLONDE' ROLE: 'THEY THOUGHT I WAS SHREW'

The release date for "John Wick" was announced in August, after the third chapter was able to knock "Avengers: Endgame" out of the number one spot at the box office.

Fans are already preparing for a double feature and have proposed calling May 21, 2021 "Keanu Reeves Day."

"Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021," one Twitter user said. "We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out."

The tweet was accompanied by a GIF of Reeves offering a thumbs up.

"Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out the same day. Double the Keanu," another person said.

KEANU REEVES IS ADORABLY UNAWARE THAT HE'S THE INTERNET'S BOYFRIEND

One fan even called May 21 "#KeanuReeves takes all my money at the movies day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019, Reeves appeared in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," "Always Be My Maybe," "Toy Story 4" and "Between Two Ferns: The Movie."