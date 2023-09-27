Expand / Collapse search
Couples

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant shares details of their romance and 'falling in love as an adult'

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves debuted their romantic relationship in 2019

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Alexandra Grant, who dates Keanu Reeves, opened up about "falling in love as an adult" in a new interview.

Grant, 50, appeared without Reeves, 59, at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards recently, where she spoke about feeling "confident" on the red carpet, even when she is solo.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she told People magazine. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways," Grant added.

Alexandra Grant in a red turtleneck

Alexandra Grant attends the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards on September 22. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at a fashion show

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves debuted their relationship at a red carpet event in 2019. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Reeves and Grant debuted their relationship in 2019 while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. The couple held hands, confirming their blossoming romance.

Grant gushed about Reeves' creativity and his drive to work hard during her recent red carpet interview.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she told People. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’ "

"He's such an inspiration to me," Grant continued. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

Keanu Reeves Alexandra Greant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala on June 4, 2022. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Reeves' absence at Friday's event was due to a performance with his band, Dogstar. Grant was supportive of the actor, saying: "I am a huge Dogstar fan. I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show, and because I've been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It's fun. It's beyond fun."

Keanu Reeves posting with Alexandra at event

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Audi)

"I was dancing to all the lyrics, and then I looked around, and I was like, ‘Nobody has heard the album except for me and a few people,'" she recalled. "It's been a real pleasure to see the guys come back together, to be so creative and supportive of one another."

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves gained fame after starring in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." (Photo by Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

