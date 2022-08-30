Keanu Reeves: All the 'John Wick' star's viral moments that made fans fall in love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves recently made headlines after he took a couple up on an impromptu offer to attend their wedding.

Reeves was invited to a couple's wedding after he met the groom at the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England. The actor spoke with James Roadnight briefly before the invite was extended.

"He was very friendly and said he would [come] later on," the groom's bride Nikkie explained to Newsweek. "We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

After the couple exchanged vows, a hotel employee shared that a "very special" guest was waiting for them.

"It was all very exciting," Nikki told Newsweek. "I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink, but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding."

Nikki detailed her wedding day as being already "perfect" and "magical," but the surprise appearance by Reeves made the day "out of this world" and gave her and her husband "something to remember [at] the start of many more adventures."

Here are some other times fans fell in love with Reeves:

Keanu Reeves once kindly answered a child's questions at a London airport

Reeves went viral in July after a TV producer shared a heartwarming exchange that had happened between the "Matrix" actor and a young boy after a flight from London to New York.

The kid's "rapid-fire" questions and Reeves' answers while waiting at baggage claim were recorded in a Twitter thread by Andrew Kimmel.

"Why were you in London?" Kimmel said the kid asked.

"Filming a documentary," Reeves answered.

"I saw online you were at the Grand Prix," the boy said.

"Yes, the Grand Prix F1! Race cars!" Kimmel wrote that Reeves didn’t correct the boy after he pronounced the "x" in Prix.

"Do you drive?" the boy asked.

"Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles," the actor told him.

The conversation continued, and after the boy ran out of questions, Reeves asked some questions of his own.

"The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight," Kimmel added. "I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!"

Keanu Reeves gave viewers the best answer when asked what happens after we die

Reeves revealed his thoughts on mortality back in 2019 while he was promoting the third installment of "Bill and Ted" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Bill and Ted Face the Music" features the two characters having to write a song that will save the universe. They're only given 80 minutes to write it in the film.

While talking about the film, Colbert asked Reeves what the actor thinks happens to us when we die.

"I know that the ones who love us will miss us," Reeves answered.

Colbert was left speechless and took the moment to shake Reeves' hand before explaining to viewers when and how they could watch the upcoming film.

Keanu Reeves is so relatable that a photo of him looking sad became a meme

Reeves is also relatable.

In 2010, the "John Wick" star was photographed appearing sad while sitting on a bench eating a bite of food. The photo went viral as "sad Keanu" and eventually became a much-used meme.

Reeves finally shared the real story behind the "sad Keanu Reeves" photo during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2021.

"I'm just eating a sandwich, man!" he told Colbert after the host brought up the photo.

"So, you're not actually sad in 'Sad Keanu'?" Colbert questioned.

"I was thinking," Reeves answered. "I had some stuff going on. I was hungry."

When asked why he is so "meme-able," Reeves simply replied: "I have no clue, sir. … Really."

