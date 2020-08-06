Katy Perry reflects on why she split with Orlando Bloom in 2017

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in a strong place in their relationship. The couple is engaged and expecting a baby girl, but in 2017, they briefly split.

The singer, 35, opened up about why they needed time apart in an interview with People magazine.

“It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better" she said. "We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole. It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen."

ORLANDO BLOOM REVEALS MOMENTS HE'S LOOKING FORWARD TO WHEN HIS DAUGHTER WITH KATY PERRY IS BORN

Perry has a new album coming out and said the single "Champagne Problems" is about one of their toughest times as a couple.

“It’s a song that really talks about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through. Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship. If it’s a real relationship, it’s going to challenge you into your best self. I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about, ‘You’re my mirror,’ because it’s true. They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself," the pop star described.

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE CONTEMPLATED SUICIDE AFTER ORLANDO BLOOM SPLIT IN 2017

“It’s a never-ending evolution, so it’s not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it’s nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves," she said. "Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out — but champagne problems! We’ve gotten through a lot of hell."

Bloom, 43, and Perry were supposed to get married this summer but postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.

"Every time we try to make a plan, it switches," she joked. "It's really all about going with the flow these days!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The baby will be Bloom's second. He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.