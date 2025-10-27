Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau flaunt romance at risqué French club frequented by Hollywood stars

Pop star Katy Perry celebrates 41st birthday with former Canadian Prime Minister at Crazy Horse Paris

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau brought their relationship to the main stage over the weekend at an iconic French locale.

Perry celebrated her 41st birthday with the former Canadian Prime Minister and a slew of cabaret dancers at the Crazy Horse Paris.

The Parisian saloon – which is known for hosting variety shows featuring mostly nude female dancers – opened in the '50s, and has since welcomed a number of entertainment industry titans, including Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson.

According to its website, "throughout the year, iconic celebrities from the world of fashion, cinema and music make the Crazy Horse a must-see during their stay in the capital. The cabaret has indeed had the pleasure of welcoming Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, Lily-Rose Depp, Chris Hemsworth, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner."

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau and Kim Kardashian arrive at Crazy Horse Paris last week.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau debuted their new romance at the Crazy Horse Paris, which also hosted Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday party last week. (Backgrid)

On Oct. 25, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer showed off her new romance with Trudeau, 53, while attending a burlesque performance at the legendary cabaret.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Perry and Trudeau were all smiles as they walked hand in hand outside. 

She dressed to impress, wearing a skin-tight red dress with a plunging neckline, while the former politician rocked a black blazer with slacks and a matching shirt. At one point, Perry lovingly glanced at Trudeau. 

Two weeks ago, the new couple locked lips while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara. Their intense PDA session came months after they were first spotted together at Le Violon in Montréal.

Perry and Trudeau's visit came days after her friend, Kim Kardashian, celebrated her 45th birthday at the Parisian hot spot. 

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

The "I Kissed a Girl" singer showed off her new romance with Trudeau, 53, while attending a burlesque performance. (Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

Kim Kardashian wears gold and white dress at Crazy Horse Paris

Kim Kardashian arrives at Crazy Horse in Paris to celebrate her 4th birthday after the premiere of the Disney+ series "All's Fair."  (Backgrid)

Dressed in a Greek-inspired mini dress complete with a golden corset by Alexander McQueen & Givenchy, the SKIMMS founder invited her "All's Fair" cast to her grand soirée following the French premiere of the Ryan Murphy series. 

Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, laughed alongside the reality star as they posed for photos with dancers from the club in photos shared on Instagram.

Kim's youngest half-sister, Kylie Jenner, has also indulged in the cabaret and was pictured enjoying a night out in 2023.

Kylie Jenner rocks black strapless dress at the Crazy Horse Paris.

Reality star Kylie Jenner attended a burlesque show at the Crazy Horse in Paris. (Backgrid)

While the club has provided a diverse range of programming for more than 70 years – including magicians, jugglers and carnival acts – Crazy Horse Paris is also known for welcoming in celebrity guest performances.

Pamela Anderson hopped on the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while fulfilling her life-long dream of performing live at the club. 

"To a melody written by Serge Gainsbourg ‘Je n’ai besoin de personne en Harley Davidson’ and sung by Brigitte Bardot, Pamela Anderson straddled a Harley and slowly stripped in what was an original number, specially created for her," the club said.

"Brigitte Bardot actually sent Pamela a message of encouragement and congratulations on the eve of her first performance and sat in the audience."

Pamela Anderson wears black dress at the Crazy Horse Paris.

Pamela Anderson first performed at the Crazy Horse Paris in 2008. (Edward Berthelot)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hug on yacht

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau embraced in some PDA while aboard her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara earlier this month. (SWNS)

Katy and Justin were clearly feeling the love as they left the cabaret Saturday holding hands. Days after the pair were spotted dining together for the first time this summer, Trudeau attended the "Teenage Dream" crooner's sold-out concert in Canada. 

In various photos and videos posted to social media, Trudeau – who was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace – was seen beaming as he watched Perry entertain the crowd at Montreal’s Bell Centre. 

In another video, Trudeau was seen singing along to Perry's 2013 hit, "Dark Horse."

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

The new romance comes after Perry's recent split from Orlando Bloom – with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. 

Perry and her former fiancé confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together. 

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for the former couple told People.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

At the time, a source told People that both Perry and Bloom had been living "on an island of stress" for months. 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their decade-long relationship in July. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

"Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years," the source said. "[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

