Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance includes secret dates, FaceTime calls and major PDA

From global stages to secret dates, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance keeps making waves. After packing on the affection while aboard the pop star's yacht last week, Perry — who is currently on the international leg of her "Lifetimes Tour" — and the former Canadian prime minister have sparked an unlikely connection.

The pair were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

An eyewitness told the outlet that the duo enjoyed cocktails and shared several dishes together, including one with lobster.

Security guards reportedly watched the duo while they dined, and after dinner, they allegedly walked into the kitchen to thank the staff for their meal.

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

Days after the pair were spotted dining together, Trudeau attended the "Teenage Dream" crooner's sold-out concert in Canada.

In various photos and videos posted to social media, Trudeau – who was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace – was seen beaming as he watched Perry entertain the crowd at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In another video , Trudeau was seen singing along to Perry's 2013 hit, "Dark Horse."

"This is genuinely the happiest he’s been in a while," one fan wrote on X.

"World leader by day, teenage dreamer by night," another wrote.

In August, a source told People that while they are "interested" in one another, developing a serious relationship might take some time given their respective histories.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together, while Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the source said. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

"Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."

Perry and Trudeau seem to be putting in the work, however.

"They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source told The Sun.

Last week, the couple was potted sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara last week.

In one frame, the former Canadian prime minister is seen kissing the "Dark Horse" crooner's cheek while pulling her in close for a hug. In another frame, Perry – who was wearing a dark-colored swimsuit – cozied up to Trudeau as the 53-year-old former Canadian prime minister placed his hand on her bottom.

"He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It’s a gentlemanly way to behave," the source said.

A source told the outlet that the two have been waiting to meet up "for a while," and that Perry agreed "very quickly."

"He feels like a young adult again, he is very excited about the process so far, and he really enjoys [getting] to know her and to talk about many, many topics with her," the insider said.

"Justin isn’t a guy who is easy to ‘catch’ and he has been having a lot of women trying to date him since he separated from his wife."

In a report published by People magazine on Monday, a source told the outlet that Perry and Trudeau have an "easy connection."

"When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then," the source said of Perry.

The insider revealed that Trudeau "been pursuing her since," adding, "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."

During her concert at London's O2 arena on Monday, Perry appeared to break her silence on her new romance with Trudeau while making a cheeky reference to Bloom, who hails from the U.K.

"London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" Perry told the crowd, according to the Sun.

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore," she quipped, per the outlet.

In a video obtained by the Sun, Perry was seen laughingly rejecting a surprise marriage proposal from a fan.

"I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago," the hitmaker joked.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Perry's representative for comment.

Perry and her former fiancé, who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for the former couple told People .

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

At the time, a source told People that both Perry and Bloom had been living "on an island of stress" for months.

"Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years," the source said. "[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

"Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together]," another source told the outlet. "It can overshadow the love."

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023. They share three children together.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.