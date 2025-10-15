Katy Perry romance puts Justin Trudeau back in a familiar place, the global spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Trudeau has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. From his latest romance with pop powerhouse Katy Perry to his friendly ties to Hollywood stars and the global elite, Canada’s former prime minister's political star power seems to be more alive than ever.

For the past few months, the politician has made waves as his budding relationship with Perry continues to heat up. Most recently, the couple — who were first spotted together in July — was photographed sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara last week.

"They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source told The Sun. "He feels like a young adult again, he is very excited about the process so far, and he really enjoys [getting] to know her and to talk about many, many topics with her."

Trudeau's history in the limelight stems back to 2008, when he first entered federal politics and was elected Member of Parliament for Papineau in 2008. He later became the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada in 2015.

Since then, Trudeau's star power has attracted the likes of Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and more. In 2016, he was pictured meeting with Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson and Bono on various initiatives.

In February 2017, Trudeau and Ivanka had a roundtable discussion at the White House about the women’s business group, the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.

One month later, the pair arrived at New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in the same motorcade to watch a showing of the Canadian musical, "Come From Away."

In October of that same year, the duo reunited at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

Markle first met Trudeau's ex, Sophie Grégoire, in 2016 when the Duchess of Sussex was living in Toronto while filming "Suits."

In 2022, one year before Grégoire and Trudeau announced their separation, the mom of three appeared as a guest on Markle’s podcast "Archetypes," where they discussed the "good wife/bad wife" and "good mom/bad mom" stereotypes in pop culture.

"Sophie has become a dear friend," Markle said in the episode. "Someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures."

"She's not just a wife or a first lady. She's the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends," the Duchess of Sussex said. "She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes. Just these moments of encouragement and I've gone to her over the years for advice."

After Trudeau and Grégoire announced their separation, however, the friendship shifted.

During an interview with The Times in April 2024, Grégoire seemed to have alluded to a demise. When asked about her friendships with various world leaders she’d come to meet during her nine years as the wife of Trudeau, Grégoire seemingly dismissed Markle.

"I know her," she said before moving on to gush about Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton.

Despite the fallout, Grégoire and Trudeau - who share three children together - still seem to be on good terms despite the PM's current relationship with Perry.

On Monday, the former couple celebrated Thanksgiving together with their children.

According to Page Six, Grégoire posted a few photos of the gathering on her Instagram Story, one of which showed her estranged husband making himself a plate while smiling for the camera.

In the months leading up to the reunion, however, Trudeau has been building his connection with Perry.

One week after their secret summer date in Montréal, Trudeau attended the "Teenage Dream" crooner's sold-out concert in Canada.

In various photos and videos posted to social media, Trudeau – who was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace – was seen beaming as he watched Perry entertain the crowd at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In another video , Trudeau was seen singing along to Perry's 2013 hit, "Dark Horse."

"World leader by day, teenage dreamer by night," another wrote.

In August, a source told People that while they are "interested" in one another, developing a serious relationship might take some time given their respective histories.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together, while Trudeau and Grégoire announced their separation in 2023.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the source said. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

"Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."