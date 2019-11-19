Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share cute FaceTime photo: It’s gonna be ‘O.K.’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continue to be couple goals!

The pop star and her fiancé were on a FaceTime video call together when Perry couldn’t help but share a cheeky snap from their video date.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️,” Perry captioned the photo in which the distant pair are seen cuddling their nearly-identical pet poodles as the “Never Really Over” songstress flashes her engagement ring to the camera.

Perry and Bloom have been on the fast track to marriage since getting back together in 2017--the “American Idol” judge pointed out the fact during a July interview where she discussed one of her recent singles, “Harleys in Hawaii,” a record the sultry songstress said was inspired by her fiancé during a recent trip to the tropical island where the pair rented a Harley Davidson motorcycle to explore the region.

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days. You know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face,” Perry, 35, said on the Zach Sang Show in July.

“It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” she said. “But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going ‘I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys in Hawaii.’”

Just last month, the “Carnival Row” actor, 42, told Howard Stern that he longs for children with Perry one day and said it’s something the two have discussed.

“I love kids. She’s great with kids," he said of Perry. "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it’ll, we’ll have the ride of our life.”