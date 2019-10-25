Katy Perry shares sultry swimsuit pic on birthday: '35 and never more alive'

Katy Perry is showing off just a little bit for her 35th birthday.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to usher in a new year and showed the world she’s still got it in a vibrant red swimsuit with a Hawaiian flower print.

The bombshell added yellow hoop earrings and blond hair that accentuated her glowing skin in a striking pose.

“35 and never more alive,” the “American Idol” judge captioned the golden-hour snapshot.

PAULA ABDUL ON KATY PERRY'S REPORTED $25M 'AMERICAN IDOL' PAYDAY: 'GOOD FOR HER'

Perry has certainly been hard at work this year.

The “Con Calma” songstress released “Harleys in Hawaii” last week, her third single off of her upcoming and untitled album.

After dropping “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk” earlier this year, the artwork for Perry’s latest release sees her perched on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, donning multiple styles of animal and floral print -- her recognizable blond hair silky as it cascades down her back.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY TO PERFORM AT IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR

Perry said she was inspired to write “Harleys in Hawaii” from the time she spent on the island state with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The pair rented a Harley motorcycle to explore the region.

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days. You know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face,” Perry said on the Zach Sang Show in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” she said. “But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going ‘I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys In Hawaii.’”