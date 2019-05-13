Howard Stern on his infamous Trump interviews: ‘There was no filter’

Radio legend Howard Stern opened up about his infamous interviews with Donald Trump in a revealing sit-down with "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stern is making the media rounds to promote his new book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," which frequently delves into his interviews and relationship with the president.

Stern interviewed Trump dozens of times on his radio program over the years, telling Stephanopoulos Trump "was a big character on my show."

"Donald Trump, hands down, whenever you put him on the air, now, this is before he was running for president, he was an open book," Stern said. "He would say anything. And you know, oddly enough -- during the campaign and even now, people quote these interviews that I did with him."

Stern said he believes it is “unfair” that some in the media have taken Trump’s quotes from The Howard Stern Show out of context.

He pointed to the outrage over Trump’s remark in a 1997 interview about dating in the 1980s being “his personal Vietnam.”

"It was in a very joking scenario. He was not comparing his life to a Vietnam vet. It was 'Ha-ha-ha and this and that,'" Stern said. "When journalists took it and made it serious, I thought it was a little bit unfair."

He added that when Trump appeared on this show, “there was no filter.”

Stephanopoulos asked Stern if he believes he helped get Trump elected, to which the self-described king of all media replied, “Absolutely.”

"The way I helped Donald was I let him come on and be a personality. Whether you liked him or not, people related to him as a human being,” Stern said, adding that he wishes he had been able to do the same for his 2016 presidential pick, Hillary Clinton.

"I thought that perhaps if she came on my show, we could've stripped away some of the pomp and circumstance or the tightness that comes with running for president and, like Donald, she could've been seen in a different light."