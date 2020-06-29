Katy Perry says she contemplated suicide after Orlando Bloom split in 2017

Katy Perry got vulnerable in a recent interview where she spoke about how she contemplated taking her own life in 2017.

The 35-year-old pop star told SiriusXM CBC that she hit a personal and professional low when she and then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom broke up and she experienced poor album sales.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," Perry explained.

She continued, "I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn't get me high any more... The validation didn't get me high, and so I just crashed.

"I lost my smile," Perry described. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."

The musician said that practicing gratitude probably "saved my life" because if "I didn't find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped but I found the ways to be grateful."

Perry talked about how she works on her relationship with God and believes in "something bigger than me."

"My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that, you know, every person that's been created has a purpose," she said.

Perry and Bloom are now engaged and expecting their first child together, a daughter, due this summer.

She was previously married to British actor Russell Brand. Bloom has one child, a son, from his previous marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).