Katy Perry says she cries 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

Pregnancy has been an emotional experience for Katy Perry.

The popstar appeared during Saturday's SHEIN Together livestream event, where she performed a handful of songs before opening up about having a bun in the oven.

Notably, Perry, 35, discussed that it was difficult to adjust to pregnancy during the coronavirus quarantine, per E! News.

GIGI HADID SAYS SHE'LL DO HER 'BEST TO EMULATE' MOM YOLANDA HADID ON MOTHER'S DAY

She revealed that while she had "good days," other days weren't so good.

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," Perry confessed.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long," she said. "I'm used to going [out] all the time."

BROADWAY STAR RUTHIE ANN MILES WELCOMES BABY GIRL 2 YEARS AFTER LOSING CHILD, UNBORN BABY IN CRASH

Although she's used to having some "alone time," the "Never Really Over" singer said she's found a way to escape without leaving her home.

"There is not really anywhere to go besides my car," Perry said. "So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer also offered a Mother's Day wish to all the mothers out there, expressing excitement in becoming one herself.

"Hey everyone out there, it's Katy Perry," she said. "I want to wish all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day and I am so excited... and, I think, ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe."