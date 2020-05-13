Pregnant Katy Perry says she's experiencing 'waves of depression' amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Katy Perry is opening up about her pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic with some dark truths.

The 35-year-old pop artist is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom but admitted she's experiencing a roller coaster of emotions with all the devastation going on in the world at the moment.

"sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted on Tuesday.

The singer then received a number of responses from fellow stars who shared they were in the same boat.

"totally feel ya," Rosie O'Donnell replied.

Designer Vera Wang shared some positivity with the "Hot 'N Cold" singer, writing, "hang in there firework love ya X V."

The tweet came just days after Perry joined Saturday's SHEIN Together livestream event, where she discussed how pregnancy was grabbing a hold of her emotions.

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," Perry confessed.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long," she said. "I'm used to going [out] all the time."

Although she's used to having some "alone time," the "Never Really Over" singer said she's sought comfort in her car, which she called her "safe place."

Despite not feeling totally herself, Perry is still working on her craft while being stuck indoors. She announced this week that her new single off her upcoming album is titled "Daisies" and will be released on May 15.

