Katy Perry talks depression battle, says she and fiance Orlando Bloom 'pull the poison out of each other'

Katy Perry is opening up about depression and how her fiance, Orlando Bloom, helps her overcome it.

In a new interview with the February issue of Vogue India, Perry, 35, admitted to becoming so depressed in 2017-2018 that she "did not want to get out of bed." While the pop star admitted to being able to overcome bouts of depression previously, the recent decline in her state of mind pushed her toward a "mental health journey."

Fortunately for Perry, she not only found a future husband in Bloom, 42, but someone she could lean on when times get tough.

KATY PERRY DISHES ON HOLIDAY PLANS AND HER GOALS FOR THE NEW YEAR

"I've gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman process, done planet medicine ... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance -- Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own," she told the magazine.

The "Never Really Over" singer described Bloom as an "anchor who holds me down," crediting him with allowing her to get a grip on herself.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do," Perry explained. "It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable."

KATY PERRY'S SIZZLING SANTA CLAUS OUTFIT FOR NEW 'COZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS’ MUSIC VIDEO LEAVES FANS STUNNED

Perry, who was previously married to actor-comedian Russell Brand for 14 months, described the unique bond she shares with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

"I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando," Perry continued. "It's challenging because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pop star added that she has high hopes for the coming year, which includes achieving milestones outside of the industry.

"I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school [psychology and philosophy will be her subjects of choice] and I want to influence good people to run for office," she said.

Bloom proposed to the superstar on Valentine's Day in 2019 with a flower-shaped ring with a ruby. The two have yet to announce a wedding date.