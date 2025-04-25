Katy Perry shuts down Blue Origin space flight critics as Gayle King reveals crew's next mission

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry is placing zero gravity on her critics.

After the "Firework" singer received major backlash for her high-profile seat on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission, she shut down the negative comments during the first night of her space-inspired Lifetimes Tour.

"Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?" she asked the crowd in Mexico City as she appeared to hint at the space launch, according to People.

In a fan video, the pop star was seen inviting two men from the audience on stage who arrived in spacesuits.

"I want these gentlemen to come on stage, because they are dressed like my most current timeline."

On April 14, the "Roar" singer was part of an all-female crew along with journalist Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, who journeyed to the stars on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

TV host King, who was honored at the 19th annual TIME100 Gala on Thursday night, told Fox News Digital what it was like flying with the high-profile women and what their next mission is.

"It was Katy, and it was Lauren, it was names you know, but to me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Carrie Anne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists… astrophysicists . . . filmmakers and all their backstories, that to me was such a bonding experience for all of us. We'll never forget it."

King was honored along with host Snoop Dogg, Blake Lively, Serena Williams, Scarlett Johansson and more notable members of the TIME100 Most Influential People list. The star-studded event was hosted at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

As King pulled back the curtain on the historic space mission, she revealed what the all-female crew’s next mission was.

"We were on a text chain today saying, we need to all go to Katy's concert. Which city can we go and when? That's our next group activity."

When the TIME100 honoree was asked which celebrity she believes should fly to space next, she appeared to shut down critics and explained what the Blue Origin’s goal was.

"The beauty of what they're trying to do there is to make it more accessible, to encourage people. Just think about this . . . . When they built the plane years ago, nobody thought that we would be getting on a 747 these days and thinking nothing about it. Nothing," King replied.

"The goal, I know, is to one day that everybody can experience it, who wants to, and I don't think that's such a far-fetched idea."

Since returning to Earth, the women have faced backlash over the flight's 11-minute duration and estimated cost. While Blue Origin has not disclosed how much each passenger must pay for a ticket to space, the deposit is $150,000 per person.

Last week, Martha Stewart uploaded a clip from a 2007 episode of "The Martha Stewart Show" in which she floated in a Boeing 727 G-Force One airplane. She said in a voiceover that she "experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."

"Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?" the lifestyle guru wrote above the video, quoting the first line from Perry's 2010 hit song "Firework."

The post's caption said, "In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time."

Amy Schumer additionally took to Instagram to poke fun at the mission, jokingly revealing that she had been chosen to be part of the crew at the last minute.

