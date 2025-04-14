Katy Perry breaks down after Blue Origin landing, kisses the ground post 'incredible' trip to space

After a historic trip to space on a Blue Origin rocket, Katy Perry is feeling more connected than ever.

On Monday, Perry – who took the 10-minute trip on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission, NS-31, alongside Jeff Bezos' fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen – broke down in tears after an "incredible" trip to space.

"I feel super connected to love," Perry said shortly after landing. "So connected to love. I think this experience has shown me, you never know how much love is inside of you, how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch."

Perry – whose 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, was watching her mom launch into space – brought along a special memento in honor of her child.

"We had these incredible shots of Daisy watching you. She was so proud, she just kept saying, ‘Mommy, Mommy,’" reporter Charissa Thompson told Perry, who teared up while holding a real, single daisy. "Why was it important to bring with you?"

"Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition," Perry said. "They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient, they are powerful, they are strong. They are everywhere. Flowers are God's smile. But it's also a reminder of our beautiful Earth and the flowers here and God's smile and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us, even in a simple daisy. So, to really appreciate it, remember it, and protect it."

While in space, Perry sang "What a Wonderful World" with her all-female crew in tow, and she took a moment to explain why the song came to mind.

"It’s not about me," she said. "It’s not about singing my songs, it’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it," Perry said. "This is all for the benefit of Earth."

"This experience is second to being a mom," Perry added. "That's why it was hard for me to go because that's all my love right there. And I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and my daughter, because I'm filled up from being able to get that gift of being a mom and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness."

Per " Good Morning America ," Perry and her fellow crew members underwent final training sessions at their rocket's launch site in Van Horn, Texas, a few days ahead of the flight.

The women debuted their Blue Origin flight suits on social media over the weekend, which featured a NASA patch, their last names and the Blue Origin logo on a navy jumpsuit.

"Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman," Sanchez, who helped redesign the suits, told The New York Times .