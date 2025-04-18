Martha Stewart trolls Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight

Martha Stewart joined celebrities mocking Katy Perry's recent trip to space.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer was part of an all-female crew along with journalist Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, who journeyed to the stars on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

Since returning to Earth, the women have faced backlash over the flight's 11-minute duration and estimated cost. While Blue Origin has not disclosed how much each passenger must pay for a ticket to space, the deposit is $150,000 per person. The first Blue Origin flight was auctioned off for $28 million in 2021, per the New York Times.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, Stewart, 83, uploaded a clip from a 2007 episode of "The Martha Stewart Show" in which she floated in a Boeing 727 G-Force One airplane. She said in a voiceover she "experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."

KATY PERRY BREAKS DOWN AFTER BLUE ORIGIN LANDING, KISSES THE GROUND POST 'INCREDIBLE' TRIP TO SPACE

"Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?" the lifestyle guru wrote above the video, quoting the first line from Perry's 2010 hit song "Firework."

The post's caption said, "In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time."

After Stewart posted the video, fans flocked to the comments section to praise the former talk show host for seemingly ridiculing Perry's spaceflight.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"The drag we needed!" one social media user wrote.

"Expert trolling," another added.

"Martha," a fan wrote with a string of crying laughing face emoji. "I love you so much. She said, ‘Did you forget? Lemme remind y’all.’"

"Martha. Goddess of dinner parties and memes," a commenter added. Another wrote, "I love the universal dragging. So good."

"I don't remember Martha ever calling herself an astronaut," one fan wrote, referring to comments made by King.

The "CBS Mornings" host compared the women's trip to a mission by astronaut Alan Shepard, who became the first American to travel to space in 1961.

Over the past few days, several celebrities took to social media to voice their disdain for the Blue Origin flight.

Olivia Wilde shared a meme of Perry exiting the spacecraft with a caption that said, "Getting off a commercial flight in 2025."

"Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess," the actress commented.

Amy Schumer also took to Instagram to poke fun at the mission, jokingly revealing she had been chosen to be part of the crew at the last minute.

Emily Ratajkowski voiced her opinion about the flight to space on TikTok.

"That’s end time s---," the model said in a video. "Like, this is beyond parody.

"You say that you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you go up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet. … Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?

"I'm disgusted."

Earlier this month, Olivia Munn ripped the all-female crew as "gluttonous."

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but, like, it's so much money to go to space, you know? And there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," she said during an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous," she added. "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Kesha also seemingly poked fun at Perry , sharing a selfie on X while smiling and drinking from a Wendy’s cup.

Earlier that same day, the fast-food company responded to a post that said "Katy Perry has returned from space."

Wendy's wrote, "Can we send her back?"

Amid the negativity, certain crew members were quick to defend their mission.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here," King said during a press conference Monday, according to People magazine. "We can all speak to the response we're getting from young women, from young girls about what this represents."

Sanchez said she gets "really fired up," when hearing the backlash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here, but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she said. "They love their work, and they love the mission. And it's a big deal for them.

"So when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening.'"