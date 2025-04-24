Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK CITY – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for the Time100 gala as the actors remain in the thick of their legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Lively wore a strapless pink dress with her blonde hair styled down and to the side. The "Gossip Girl" alum tied the look together with a pair of statement green earrings.

Reynolds wore a classic black suit with a bow tie during the rare outing with his wife.

The couple flashed big smiles as they posed for pictures on the red carpet prior to the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24.

On the carpet, Lively said, "It's so nice without the yelling." Reynolds chimed in, "I know, right. It's so cordial."

Reynolds also joked about the pair standing together, saying, "We do singles too. Don't worry. She'll leave."

At one point, the press asked that Reynolds and Lively move down the carpet, and Reynolds jokingly said, "I'll f--- off. Don't worry."

Prior to the event, Lively was named a "Titan" on the Time100 most influential people list, which sparked controversy online amid her legal battle with Baldoni.

Lively and Baldoni took their filming feud to the next level by filing lawsuits against each other. The actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while the two filmed "It Ends With Us." The actor denied the allegations.

While the two battle it out in an increasingly heated legal conflict, the "Gossip Girl" star was praised by civil rights activist Sherrilyn Ifill in the Time100 profile of the actress.

"I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched ‘Gossip Girl.’ The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill wrote for Time.

"She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention. I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework."

Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, opened up about one of the first moments she interacted with Lively.

"I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country," Ifill explained. "I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine."

Many social media users were unhappy with Lively being included on the list, with many calling it a PR stunt.

"Blake Lively?!?! good heavens, what did her PR team pay you to get her on that list?" one user wrote.

Another added, "Blake Lively probably made the donation to the NAACP in 2019 after people found out she and her hubby were married on a plantation…"

Others accepted Lively's placement on the list, believing she deserved it, with one X user writing, "another blake lively win."

"Absolutely, Blake Lively's inclusion on TIME's 2025 100 Most Influential People list in the ‘Titans’ category is well-deserved. Sherrilyn Ifill praised her for her philanthropy and deep engagement with social issues, highlighting her as a risk-taker and informed citizen," one fan wrote in defense of the actress. "While her 2019 $2 million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is notable, it's part of a broader impact, not the sole reason for her recognition. Her work reflects a transformative commitment to social change."

Lively sued Baldoni first for sexual harassment after the two starred together in the Colleen Hoover-adapted film "It Ends With Us." Since the premiere of the movie in August, Lively has also accused Baldoni of participating in a deliberate smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni later accused Lively of tormenting him, his family and colleagues in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York in January. Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively has no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Reynolds is also named in Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively. In documents related to the case, the "Deadpool" actor is accused of of "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, tortious interference, and civil extortion," and is referred to as a "co-conspirator."

Lively and Baldoni's back-and-forth legal battle seemingly has no end in sight. After they filed their respective lawsuits against each other, the two have shown no signs of settling outside of court.

