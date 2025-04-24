Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle

'It Ends With Us' co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle remains ongoing

By Janelle Ash , Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at the Time100 Gala.

NEW YORK CITYBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for the Time100 gala as the actors remain in the thick of their legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Lively wore a strapless pink dress with her blonde hair styled down and to the side. The "Gossip Girl" alum tied the look together with a pair of statement green earrings.

Reynolds wore a classic black suit with a bow tie during the rare outing with his wife. 

BLAKE LIVELY VS. JUSTIN BALDONI: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Time100 gala

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the 2025 TIME100 Gala amid their legal battle with Justin Baldoni. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

The couple flashed big smiles as they posed for pictures on the red carpet prior to the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24.

On the carpet, Lively said, "It's so nice without the yelling." Reynolds chimed in, "I know, right. It's so cordial."

Reynolds also joked about the pair standing together, saying, "We do singles too. Don't worry. She'll leave."

At one point, the press asked that Reynolds and Lively move down the carpet, and Reynolds jokingly said, "I'll f--- off. Don't worry."

Prior to the event, Lively was named a "Titan" on the Time100 most influential people list, which sparked controversy online amid her legal battle with Baldoni.

WATCH: BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS CRACK JOKES ON TIME100 CARPET AS THEY FIGHT LEGAL BATTLE

Lively and Baldoni took their filming feud to the next level by filing lawsuits against each other. The actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while the two filmed "It Ends With Us." The actor denied the allegations.

While the two battle it out in an increasingly heated legal conflict, the "Gossip Girl" star was praised by civil rights activist Sherrilyn Ifill in the Time100 profile of the actress. 

BLAKE LIVELY ‘TRIED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE’ OF JUSTIN BALDONI DURING ‘IT ENDS WITH US’ FILMING: CREW MEMBER

"I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched ‘Gossip Girl.’ The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill wrote for Time. 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively laughing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds laughing on the red carpet. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

"She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention. I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework."

WATCH: BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS WALKED THE RED CARPET TOGETHER AT THE TIME100 GALA

Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, opened up about one of the first moments she interacted with Lively.

"I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country," Ifill explained. "I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine."

Former "It Ends With Us' costars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, who are now entrenched in a fierce legal battle.

"It Ends With Us' costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who are now entrenched in a fierce legal battle. (Fox Nation)

Many social media users were unhappy with Lively being included on the list, with many calling it a PR stunt.

"Blake Lively?!?! good heavens, what did her PR team pay you to get her on that list?" one user wrote. 

Another added, "Blake Lively probably made the donation to the NAACP in 2019 after people found out she and her hubby were married on a plantation…" 

Others accepted Lively's placement on the list, believing she deserved it, with one X user writing, "another blake lively win."

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage

Justin Baldoni accused Lively of tormenting him and his family in a lawsuit filed in January.  (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

"Absolutely, Blake Lively's inclusion on TIME's 2025 100 Most Influential People list in the ‘Titans’ category is well-deserved. Sherrilyn Ifill praised her for her philanthropy and deep engagement with social issues, highlighting her as a risk-taker and informed citizen," one fan wrote in defense of the actress. "While her 2019 $2 million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is notable, it's part of a broader impact, not the sole reason for her recognition. Her work reflects a transformative commitment to social change."

Lively sued Baldoni first for sexual harassment after the two starred together in the Colleen Hoover-adapted film "It Ends With Us." Since the premiere of the movie in August, Lively has also accused Baldoni of participating in a deliberate smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni later accused Lively of tormenting him, his family and colleagues in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York in January. Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively has no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Reynolds is also named in Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively. In documents related to the case, the "Deadpool" actor is accused of of "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, tortious interference, and civil extortion," and is referred to as a "co-conspirator."

Blake Lively on the It Ends With Us red carpet

Blake Lively's legal battle doesn't have an end in sight. (Charly Triballeau)

Lively and Baldoni's back-and-forth legal battle seemingly has no end in sight. After they filed their respective lawsuits against each other, the two have shown no signs of settling outside of court.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

