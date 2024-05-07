Katy Perry's 'American Idol' seat eyed by Jelly Roll

Katy Perry is hoping to give a leg up to her replacement after she ends her stint as a judge on "American Idol."

The longtime "American Idol" staple is hanging up her judging hat after seven seasons once Season 22 wraps later this year, and has previously expressed hope for Jelly Roll to fill her shoes.

Upon hearing how Perry praised the country singer, Jelly Roll responded back with his own words of affirmation, and told E! News: "I love you Katy Perry!"

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE KATY PERRY WANTS JELLY ROLL TO REPLACE HER ON SHOW

While attending the iHeartCountry festival, the "Wild Ones" singer continued, "Find you a friend that talks about you like Katy Perry talks about me in the media. Thank you, Katy Perry. I love you to death."

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, noted that Perry has a particular authenticity that's admirable.

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL'S DAUGHTER MAKES SURPRISING CHOICE FOR FIRST CAR: ‘THERE WAS A BUDGET’

"She's the same person privately as she is publicly," he said. "Because every time I've seen her, she's like, 'You need to be on ‘American Idol.’ And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all, and she was like, ‘Jelly Roll.'"

Her recommendation means everything to the country star who has earned accolades left and right since taking the music scene by storm last year. Jelly Roll admitted he would do anything to be part of the competition series.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'd go clean the ‘American Idol’ toilets if they wanted me to — I'm in," he said.

Last month, the "Firework" singer confessed her obsession with the "Son of a Sinner" singer.

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she told the outlet. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

In addition to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she believed that Jelly would be a natural fit to help mentor the young artists on stage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she said.

Perry added, "I want a truth teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

The "Roar" singer announced in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she would be leaving the popular singing competition show to pursue her own artistic endeavors.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry said. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."