ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' seat eyed by Jelly Roll

Country star Jelly Roll is just as obsessed with Katy Perry as he is with 'American Idol'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Jelly Roll reveals secret to his strong marriage to Bunnie XO Video

Jelly Roll reveals secret to his strong marriage to Bunnie XO

Country music singer Jelly Roll isn't afraid to tackle the "uncomfortable stuff" in his marriage to TikTok star Bunnie XO up front in order to keep their marriage strong, the "Son of a Sinner" musician shared with Fox News Digital.

Katy Perry is hoping to give a leg up to her replacement after she ends her stint as a judge on "American Idol."

The longtime "American Idol" staple is hanging up her judging hat after seven seasons once Season 22 wraps later this year, and has previously expressed hope for Jelly Roll to fill her shoes.

Upon hearing how Perry praised the country singer, Jelly Roll responded back with his own words of affirmation, and told E! News: "I love you Katy Perry!"

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE KATY PERRY WANTS JELLY ROLL TO REPLACE HER ON SHOW

Jelly Roll and Katy Perry walk red carpets at awards shows.

Jelly Roll would do just about anything to take over Katy Perry's judging seat on "American Idol." (Getty Images)

While attending the iHeartCountry festival, the "Wild Ones" singer continued, "Find you a friend that talks about you like Katy Perry talks about me in the media. Thank you, Katy Perry. I love you to death."

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, noted that Perry has a particular authenticity that's admirable.

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL'S DAUGHTER MAKES SURPRISING CHOICE FOR FIRST CAR: ‘THERE WAS A BUDGET’

"She's the same person privately as she is publicly," he said. "Because every time I've seen her, she's like, 'You need to be on ‘American Idol.’ And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all, and she was like, ‘Jelly Roll.'"

Katy Perry, Jelly Roll

"American Idol" judge Katy Perry would love to have Jelly Roll replace her as a judge. (Getty Images)

Her recommendation means everything to the country star who has earned accolades left and right since taking the music scene by storm last year. Jelly Roll admitted he would do anything to be part of the competition series.

"I'd go clean theAmerican Idol’ toilets if they wanted me to — I'm in," he said.

Last month, the "Firework" singer confessed her obsession with the "Son of a Sinner" singer.

Jelly Roll smiles during a panel

Jelly Roll joked he would clean toilets just to be on "American Idol." (Getty Images)

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she told the outlet. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

In addition to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she believed that Jelly would be a natural fit to help mentor the young artists on stage.

"To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she said.

Perry added, "I want a truth teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Katy Perry lifts her fingers to her hair in a cream jacket for "American Idol" shoot

Katy Perry announced that she would be leaving "American Idol" after season 22. (Disney/Art Streiber/Getty Images)

The "Roar" singer announced in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she would be leaving the popular singing competition show to pursue her own artistic endeavors.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry said. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

