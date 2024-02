Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Katy Perry is calling it quits with "American Idol."

After being a judge for seven years, the pop singer revealed she’s exiting the popular competition show.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night.

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added as she winked at the host.

When asked how her fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie reacted to the news, Perry responded, "Well, they’ll find out tonight!"

"They know that I have some things planned for this year," she teased. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all popstar girlies!"

Perry additionally confirmed her announcement on social media.

"Let’s play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

The "Roar" singer’s exit comes after she faced criticism over a controversial "American Idol" season.

Perry had previously been accused of "mom-shaming" and being "condescending," during season 21 of the hit show.

Fellow judge Bryan came to the defense of Perry when asked if fans had been too harsh in their criticism of her.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan explained during an interview at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest in June. "We all get it.… I mean we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We're not going to bat 1,000 as judges."



"I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff," he explained, addressing the influx of negative comments Perry has received about her commentary.



"My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can."

Once the 2023 season was over and fan favorite Iam Tongi was announced the winner, finalist and top 8 contestant Oliver Steele debunked rumors that Perry was a bully.



"I’ve seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving idol and I don’t necessarily know what’s true and what’s not. Here is what I know about [her]. Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," he wrote on his Instagram, along with photos of him and Perry.

A representative for Perry did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.