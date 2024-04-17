'American Idol' judge Katy Perry wants Jelly Roll to replace her on show

Katy Perry is saying goodbye to her role as a judge on "American Idol" and has an opinion on who she would want to replace her.

During an interview with E! News on Monday, Perry said that she enjoyed having country music sensation Jelly Roll on the show.

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she told the outlet. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

Perry shared that it would "be amazing" if Jelly Roll was able to fill her seat onstage.

"To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she said.

No matter who "American Idol" brings on as a judge, Perry hopes the person has a specific quality.

"I want a truth teller," Katy said. "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Perry's fellow "American Idol" judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, shared their thoughts with Entertainment Tonight about who they would like to see as Katy's replacement.

"I do have my eye on at least two," Richie told the outlet after Monday night's show. "I find myself going back and saying, 'Hey, Katy, what do you think about this? Hey, Luke, what do you think about this?' What we want is somebody with a sense of humor. Talent is talent, sense of humor is everything."

Bryan said he's going to leave that big decision up to the show's executives, but whoever takes on the role has "big shoes to fill."

"There's a couple names going around, but I wouldn't even… that is, I let the all-powerful TV people decide that," Bryan told the outlet. "Big shoes to fill. She's always been a big personality. Her personality is what made Katy, Katy. She's unique in that, only one Katy Perry."

Perry announced in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she would be leaving the popular singing competition show.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry announced at the time. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added as she winked at the host.

Perry's fellow "American Idol" judges weighed in on Katy's departure in an interview with ET.

"It's kind of like the clock's ticking. Every episode's one more getting closer to the finale where obviously we won't be doing this together," Bryan told the outlet after Monday night's show. "It will be an emotional night. We know that she's not gonna be here. But we've had a hell of a ride. It's been fun."

Richie chimed in on Perry's departure and told the outlet: "I can't talk about that because it's upsetting."

Richie made it clear that there will always be a place for Perry at "American Idol."

"She's built a great family here, and I told her she can come back anytime," he told the outlet. "She's got a baby, and she's got a family, got new music, and it's going to be amazing. I'm pulling for her. I told her, 'If you need help on the road, Luke and I will be right there.'"

Ryan Seacrest, who has been the host of the competition show for several years, echoed Richie's sentiment.

"We're gonna miss her. It's not gonna be the same without her, but she's asked to keep the seat warm," he told ET.